The Skinny: The Chiefs didn’t have a first-round pick since they used it the year before to trade up for Patrick Mahomes. I’d say that was a good use of a pick. They then traded up into the second round to take edge player Breeland Speaks from Ole Miss, a player who was cut last year. Speaks played in just four games for the Chiefs after having a season-ending knee injury in 2019. Third-round defensive tackle Derrick Nandi is a good starting player, but that’s it from this draft in terms of starters, although third-round linebacker Dorian O’Daniel and fourth-round safety Armani Watts are backups.