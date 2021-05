Billie Eilish has announced 50 dates for a concert tour in 2022, including a stop in Alabama. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter — one of the biggest names in the music world right now — is set to perform in Birmingham on March 8 at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC. The show is one of 32 dates on the North American leg of Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” tour, linked to an album set for release on July 30.