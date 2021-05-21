Federal Reserve to Make CBDC Discussion Paper Public

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleJerome Powell, the chair of the American Federal Reserve, said that the bank plans to publish its study paper on the discussion of launching its State-backed crypto token. While talking in a public address published on its website, Powell touted how the Fed has always been on the front foot when it comes to adopting new technologies.

