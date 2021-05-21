Roman Kent, who reminded world of Holocaust, dies at 96
The Jewish Foundation for the Righteous reported the death of its longtime president, Roman Kent, who passed away on May 21 at his home in New York City. He was 96 years old. A Holocaust survivor, Kent survived the Lodz ghetto and the Auschwitz, Mertzbachtal, Dornau and Flossenbürg concentration camps, as well as a death march. He lost most of his family, including his parents, in Europe, immigrating to the United States with his brother.www.jns.org