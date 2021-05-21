newsbreak-logo
NM border port gains hazmat capabilities

By ABQJournal News Staff
ABQJournal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Santa Teresa Port of Entry has been approved to process importation and exportation of hazardous materials shipments, according to a release. Hazardous materials shipments are required to cross through a certified port of entry that complies with Environmental Protection Agency regulations. To become certified, the Santa Teresa Port of Entry established a mobile containment unit designed to detect and isolate release of hazardous materials, including paint, airbags, batteries and gaseous fuels.

