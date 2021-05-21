This Best-Selling Exercise Dress From Amazon Is on Sale for 50% Off

The easiest way to update your style this summer? Add a few extra-trendy accessories to your wardrobe staples and last-season essentials. While we're all for investing in the aforementioned timeless pieces, high price points don't always make sense for bold trends that are meant to be fun, not permanent. That's where Amazon comes in. If you know where to look (and we do), practically all the biggest trends can be found on the mega-retailer, making summer style accessible at every price point. Even a t-shirt and jeans can be transformed by slipping on acrylic rings (a major must-have right now), grabbing a bag in a summery new hue, and adding a cool pair of sunglasses. To upgrade your closet for the season, simply add a few of these playful picks to your cart.