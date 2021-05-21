This Best-Selling Exercise Dress From Amazon Is on Sale for 50% Off

I'm all for incorporating colorful jewelry into my looks here and there, but the jewelry that I wear on a daily basis (and sometimes to sleep) is my collection of gold pieces. What can I say? I'm a simple girl. Okay, not really, but I can be when it comes to jewelry. Instead of doing a full-on Y2K-inspired jewelry party, I like to stick to my everyday jewelry and mix the more kitschy pieces in to create a balance of aesthetics. It's taken me some time to collect my everyday pieces, but it's been worth it because I've kept (and worn) many pieces for years and don't plan on getting rid of them anytime soon.