9-1-1 star Ryan Guzman teases 'dramatic' season finale

The 118 has their work cut out for them this week as a hunt for buried treasure drives everyone in LA a little crazy! Let’s jump in. The episode opens with a father/daughter duo on a nature hike, the girl pointing out various trees as the father trails behind. He catches up to the girl who has found a message in a bottle. Upon opening, it reads “Help, I’m trapped on a cliff! Call 9-1-1.” Of course they do, and Maddie dispatches air fire rescue and the 118 to locate the stuck person. Chimney and Eddie go up in the helicopter with air rescue, and Eddie is lowered down on a rope to assess the man’s injuries. He tends to the man’s broken ankle while the hiker tells Eddie he’s been on the cliffside for five days and hopes he can stay despite the ankle. He even asks if there are willow trees nearby. Assuming the man is delirious, Eddie gets him harnessed, and they are lifted back to the waiting ambulance. The hiker continues to rant about being close to finding a buried treasure and yells about no one else taking it. Back at the firehouse, the team watch the local news where Taylor reports on the recent death of Hollis Harcourt, a famous author who buried $5 million dollars worth of treasure and left behind clues on where to find it for his fans.