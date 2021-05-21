newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

9-1-1 star Ryan Guzman teases 'dramatic' season finale

By Rebecca Lewis
Hello Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Eddie Diaz about to say goodbye to the 118? Fans of hit Fox show 9-1-1 were left in shock after Monday's penultimate episode saw a sniper shoot Eddie. The firefighter fell to the ground and appeared lifeless in a pool of blood as his colleague and friend Buck was unable to get to him amid the active situation.

www.hellomagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Guzman
Person
Peter Krause
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Person
Oliver Stark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#9 1 1#Sniper#Season Finale#Star#Out For Season#Goodbye#Friend Carla#Home#Post Partum Depression#Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘9-1-1’ Season 4 Episode 13 Photos: “Suspicion” Preview

The team’s called upon to help a bridezilla on Fox’s 9-1-1 season four episode 13. “Suspicion” will air on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT. Season four’s cast includes executive producer Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, executive producer Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, and Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall. Oliver Stark plays Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds is Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Kenneth Choi is Howie “Chimney” Han, Ryan Guzman plays Eddie Diaz, and Rockmond Dunbar is Michael Grant.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

9-1-1 season 4 finale promo: Is Peter Krause leaving; will Bobby die?

We knew that next week’s 9-1-1 season 4 finale would prove to be deadly, shocking, and intense — we just didn’t know in what way. Now, the first promo for “Survivors” gives us a larger sense of it, and it spells out some particularly bad news when it comes to Eddie and Bobby both.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How NCIS' Season 18 Finale Will Set Up Season 19, According To Wilmer Valderrama

NCIS has been a mainstay on CBS for the better part of two decades now, but CBS didn't make the renewal for Season 19 official for quite a while considering its success in primetime. Now, Season 19 is guaranteed, Mark Harmon is still on board in some capacity, and actor Wilmer Valderrama is already hyping what to expect from the Season 18 finale that sets the stage for what comes next.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

9-1-1 season 4 episode 13 spoilers: The last before big finale

Next week on 9-1-1 season 4 episode 13, you’re going to see some crazy stories — what else would you expect here? Beyond just that, though, there are a few threads that could unravel over the next couple of weeks. When you are so close to the finale, there tends to be an escalation.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Mayans M.C.' Finale: Coco's Fate After Tumultuous Season Revealed

The season finale of Mayans M.C. did not disappoint. Viewers can rest assure that the storylines will continue after it was revealed that a Season 4 is in the works; however, there were a number of cliff-hangers fans were left with, which will require a lot of questions to be answered in the upcoming season. Throughout 10 episodes, they've seen Coco (Richard Cabral) struggle with a drug addiction, and after almost dying, onlookers thought there might be a glimpse of hope. Spoilers on Season 3 finale ahead.
TV Seriesstartattle.com

9-1-1 (Season 4 Episode 13) “Suspicion”, trailer, release date

[Image credit: 9-1-1] The members of the 118 make calls to save a bridezilla at a disastrous wedding and to a mother trapped on her balcony. Meanwhile, Hen plays medical detective when her mother, Toni (guest star Marsha Warfield), falls ill. Also, Eddie and Christopher receive a visit from Carla (guest star Cocoa Brown), Athena uncovers a secret Bobby has been hiding that puts their marriage on the rocks and Maddie struggles with adjusting to motherhood. Startattle.com – 9-1-1 | Fox.
TV & VideosComicBook

Young Rock: Dwayne Johnson Reveals the Season Finale Scene Featuring His Mom Was Unscripted

The first season of Young Rock came to an end this week and featured a heartwarming moment with his real-life mother, Ata Johnson. In the scene, they talk about Johnson’s father, who passed away last year. The series has been chronicling various stages of The Rock's life, culminating in his fictional run for the presidency. Multiple actors are playing Johnson and his family in the series, but the present-day scenes star Johnson as himself. During a recent Instagram post, Johnson shared a clip from the season finale and revealed that the scene with his mother was unscripted.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 2 Episode 12

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 12, he became the prime suspect in the serial arsonist cast. As a firefighter, it caused uproar in the community. Meanwhile, T.K. and Carlos found themselves in a fiery situation. How did they get out of it?. Elsewhere, Tommy got the surprise of...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Mayans M.C.' Star Frankie Loyal Talks Possible Outcome for 'Brotherhood' Following Season 3 Finale (Exclusive)

Following an explosive conclusion that possibly left members of the Santo Padre charter's life in the balance, the Mayans M.C. Season 3 finale was a lot to take in for fans. No doubt the actors and writers, alongside showrunner Elgin James, executed a wildly perfect finale that left fans at the edge of their seats. But while the open-ended episode has viewers positively curious about what will happen to their favorite characters, the actors are just as mystified over the ambiguous final moments of Episode 10.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Cleaning Lady: FOX Drama Taps "Daredevil" Star Elodie Yung As Lead

Daredevil star Elodie Yung will lead the new Fox drama The Cleaning Lady planned for the 2022 season, according to Variety. Originally ordered to pilot in 2020, production was delayed due to COVID pandemic. Yung will star as Thorny, a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for medical treatment to save her ailing son. When the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refused to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

'9-1-1': Is Ryan Guzman Leaving As Eddie?

9-1-1 is now one episode away from its Season 4 finale, but one character might not make it to the end of this run of episodes. The most recent episode of the Fox show saw Eddie Diaz (played by Ryan Guzman) shot in the chest by a sniper, in a twist that has fans worrying he is exiting the show after 50 episodes.
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

Recap: Things Get Crazy in ‘9-1-1’ Season 4, Episode 12 “Treasure Hunt”

The 118 has their work cut out for them this week as a hunt for buried treasure drives everyone in LA a little crazy! Let’s jump in. The episode opens with a father/daughter duo on a nature hike, the girl pointing out various trees as the father trails behind. He catches up to the girl who has found a message in a bottle. Upon opening, it reads “Help, I’m trapped on a cliff! Call 9-1-1.” Of course they do, and Maddie dispatches air fire rescue and the 118 to locate the stuck person. Chimney and Eddie go up in the helicopter with air rescue, and Eddie is lowered down on a rope to assess the man’s injuries. He tends to the man’s broken ankle while the hiker tells Eddie he’s been on the cliffside for five days and hopes he can stay despite the ankle. He even asks if there are willow trees nearby. Assuming the man is delirious, Eddie gets him harnessed, and they are lifted back to the waiting ambulance. The hiker continues to rant about being close to finding a buried treasure and yells about no one else taking it. Back at the firehouse, the team watch the local news where Taylor reports on the recent death of Hollis Harcourt, a famous author who buried $5 million dollars worth of treasure and left behind clues on where to find it for his fans.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Prodigal Son: Season Three? FOX Series Creators Tease What Could Happen

Prodigal Son was cancelled and has now ended its run on FOX. However, there is still hope for the series. WBTV is currently shopping the dark drama to other outlets, so a renewal is still possible. Series creators Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver have spoken about their plans for a potential third season.
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

FOX Renews ‘9-1-1’ for Season 5!

The time has finally come! The crew at Station 118 in Los Angeles aren’t going anywhere. After much anticipation, FOX has given first responder drama 9-1-1 a season 5 renewal for the 2021-22 broadcast season!. 9-1-1, following the fictional lives of first responders and 911 operators in LA, is FOX’s...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

9-1-1: Season Five; FOX TV Series Renewed for 2021-22 Broadcast Season

As bad as things may get in the real world, they’ll always be worse on FOX’s 9-1-1 TV series. The network has renewed the first responder series for a fifth season which will launch in the fall portion of the 2021-22 season. Sister series 9-1-1: Lone Star was also renewed today but that program’s upcoming third season will launch in mid-season.