C4D Spotlight: Learning Python to Expand Cinema 4D – Updated
Okay, I know what you’re thinking. Learning Python will be difficult and I don’t have time. Well, learning just a bit, enough to be dangerous, can expand what you do in Cinema 4D and automate repetitive tasks to speed up your workflow. I promise that I will not get technical in this post. This is an overview of Python, why you might want to learn Python as a Cinema 4D user, and where you can learn Python for free. And, of course, a bunch of tutorials and free Python scripts!www.toolfarm.com