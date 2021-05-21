C4D Spotlight: Learning Python to Expand Cinema 4D – Updated

Here’s how to use Deep Learning to classify the voices of an audio track. Sometimes humans are able to do certain kind of stuff very easily, but they are not able to properly describe how they do it. For example, we are able to clearly distinguish two different voices when they speak, but it is hard to describe the exact features that we use to distinguish them. As the task is hard to describe, it is even harder to teach a computer how to do it. Fortunately, we have data, and we can use the examples to train our machines.