Sex Crimes

Junior doctor Moshan Anwar suspended over indecent images

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA doctor has been suspended from the medical register for a year, for possessing indecent images. Junior doctor Moshan Anwar was handed a community sentence after admitting having a child abuse video and one of extreme pornography on his phone. He had been finishing his final year student placement in...

www.bbc.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
Public SafetyBBC

Parents say council 'covered up' teacher's abuse

The parents of vulnerable children with severe learning difficulties have accused a council of "covering up" a catalogue of violent classroom attacks. Teacher Linda McCall was last week found guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court of assaulting five pupils between August 2016 and October 2017. The youngsters are autistic, non-verbal and...
PoliticsBBC

Man cleared of stalking MP Rebecca Pow given restraining order

A man who sent his MP a letter covered in white powder has been cleared of stalking her but has been issued with a restraining order. Maurice Kirk, 76, of Westgate Street, Taunton, said he wanted to enlist Rebecca Pow's help in a police dispute. The Conservative MP for Taunton...
WorldBBC

Chigwell rabbi attack: Two charged after assault

Two men have been charged with assaulting a rabbi who was allegedly struck over the head with a brick. Rabbi Rafi Goodwin needed hospital treatment after he was attacked outside his synagogue, in Chigwell, Essex, on Sunday, police said. Abderrahman Brahimi, 25, and Souraka Djabouri, 18, of Tudor Crescent, Ilford...
Sex CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Police and prosecutors must focus on actions of alleged rapists not victims, new guidance says

Police and prosecutors are to place greater focus on the actions of alleged rapists rather than their victims, after charges hit a record low.New legal guidance published by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) says investigators must use an “offender-centric” approach and look closely at the actions of suspects before, during and after reported attacks.“An effective strategy for investigating and prosecuting rape requires focus on the actions of, and tactics used by suspects,” the document adds.“A crucial element of rape is whether the suspect reasonably believed that the complainant consented. By adopting an offender-centric approach, a prosecutor can properly assess whether...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse in court accused of murdering eight babies

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in an alleged year-long killing spree at an NHS hospital has appeared in court.Lucy Letby, aged 31, appeared at Manchester Crown Court via videolink from HMP Peterborough on Monday morning.She has been charged the murder of five boys and three girls at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.The babies all died between June 2015 and June 2016.Ms Letby, who wore a dark shirt, blue jeans and had shoulder-length dark hair at the hearing, spoke only to confirm her name and that she could hear the proceedings.The nurse, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, was arrested in 2018 and 2019 as part of a police investigation into the hospital which began in 2017.The 25-minute hearing on Monday dealt with administrative and case management matters ahead of a trial next year.Mr Justice Dove adjourned proceedings until a further case management hearing at the same court on 17 May.The defendant remains in custody.
Sex CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

Met Police officer, 57, who admitted trying to groom 13-year-old girl while he was on duty is found guilty of gross misconduct

A Met Police officer who admitted trying to groom a 13-year-old girl while he was on duty has been found guilty of gross misconduct. PC Mark Collins admitted six counts of trying to communicate with someone under 16 for sexual gratification and one count of attempting to incite a girl aged 13 to 'engage in sexual activity' back in January.
HealthBBC

Shropshire baby deaths: Review appeals for staff to come forward

A review into maternity services where hundreds of mothers and babies may have been harmed is seeking staff testimony. The review of services at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTh), led by senior midwife Donna Ockenden, published an interim report last year. It focussed on the experience of families...
Law EnforcementBBC

Gloucestershire drugs gang jailed after police swoop

A gang of 12 drug dealers that sought to flood a town with cocaine have been jailed after police swooped on their network. Co-led by Andrew Venna, 36, the group thought it was "untouchable" in Stroud as it sold drugs ferried from London, Gloucestershire Police said. Venna, who was already...
Violent CrimesBBC

Runshaw college: Gang who went on machete rampage jailed

Gang members who rampaged through a college for a pre-arranged fight armed with baseball bats and a machete have been detained. The six men, all from Preston in Lancashire, descended on Runshaw College in Leyland in March 2019. Police said a dispute had broken out between rival gangs, with groups...
ImmigrationPosted by
newschain

Men detained by immigration enforcement released by police after protest

Police have released men detained by Border Force officials in Glasgow after protesters surrounded their van and prevented it from leaving. Demonstrators in Kenmure Street, Pollokshields, blocked the immigration enforcement van for hours on Thursday, with one lying underneath the vehicle. Shortly after 5pm, Police Scotland released a statement saying...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Home Office unlawfully prevented Windrush woman’s family from joining her in UK, High Court rules

The Home Office unlawfully prevented a Windrush woman’s husband and children from joining her in the UK, the High Court has ruled, in what it branded as a “colossal interference” in her right to family life.Lynda Mahabir, a Trinidadian national, was brought to the UK at two months old in 1969 before being taken to Trinidad by her father in 1977. The Home Office failed to document her lawful immigration status and, as a result, she was unable to return to the UK for 41 years – until she was granted leave to remain under the Windrush scheme in 2018....
ReligionTelegraph

Binmen kick up a stink in support of suspended Batley teacher

When a teacher was suspended from his school after showing a picture of the Prophet Mohammed in class, he reportedly felt as though he had been “thrown under a bus”. The National Education Union (NEU), was accused of failing to stand up for its own member after it did not immediately condemn the threats of violence and intimidation he faced in the wake of the row.
KidsBBC

Covid: Children 'more vulnerable' to county lines drug gang grooming

Children are being left more vulnerable to grooming by county lines drug gangs due to the coronavirus pandemic, a charity has warned. Safe and Sound, which works to help children at risk of exploitation, said there has been a "significant" increase in the number of children needing help. Chief executive...