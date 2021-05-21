Bell Zettifar is at War with His Emotions in Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm – Exclusive Excerpt

When Emperor Palpatine issued Order 66, clone troopers who had served under and alongside Jedi for years turned against them. If you watched Star Wars: The Clone Wars, seeing the clones betray the Jedi and themselves breaks your heart. Those clones became our friends, and now we see them at the whim of an inhibitor chip planted by Palpatine and the Kaminoans. And the new animated series The Bad Batch is giving us a look at what happens next for clone troopers who have gone from serving the Republic to the Galactic Empire. The newest episode, “Replacements,” specifically shows a pivotal moment in Star Wars history.