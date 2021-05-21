Bell Zettifar is at War with His Emotions in Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm – Exclusive Excerpt
Padawan Bell Zettifar has lost his master. Now he must face one of the greatest challenges of being a Jedi: remaining in control of his emotions. In StarWars.com’s exclusive new excerpt from Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm, the forthcoming Star Wars: The High Republic novel by Cavan Scott, we find Bell still reeling from the disappearance of Loden Greatstorm.www.starwars.com