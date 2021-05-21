newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Unintended consequences of the American Families Plan

By RACHEL GRESZLER, CARRIE LUKAS Tribune News Service
Times-Herald
 2 days ago

Between our two families, we are raising 11 children. Under the American Families Plan, we could start collecting up to $33,600 per year in child payments. Had this plan been in place when we became mothers, we could have pocketed up to $630,000 in total child payments, cashed in on 60 years of subsidized child care and universal pre-K, and would have enjoyed at least five years of paid family and medical leave. And we’d be eyeing up to 22 years of “free” community college for our kids.

www.oleantimesherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Family Leave#France#Paid Leave#Unintended Consequences#Government Policies#State Benefits#Government Debt#Pew Research Center#European Union#Heritage Foundation#Budget#Middle Income Families#Low Income Mothers#Subsidized Child Care#High Income Mothers#Government Regulations#Needless Dependency#Parents#Employers#Family Friendly Policies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Country
Germany
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
BusinessPosted by
@LockerRoom

Unemployment benefits’ unintended consequences on work explored

Jennifer Smith reports for DailyMail.com about one disturbing result stemming from generous unemployment benefits. People who lost their jobs in the pandemic are now earning more in benefits than they did in wages, creating a nightmare economic situation that is stopping people from returning to work and in turn, driving up inflation. …
MoviesForbes

‘Nomadland’ And Why Older Americans Are Forced To Live With Less

Shocking that a movie about discarded older people could win an Oscar! And not just any Oscar — Best Picture! “Nomadland’s,” starring Frances McDormand and directed by Chloe Zhao, prize means millions more people will watch the movie and learn about Amazon’s “CamperForce program” and the roaming ‘nomads’ who work there, especially older workers. McDormand’s character, Fern, lives out of a van and takes on low-paying jobs instead of claiming Social Security early and living in poverty. The average Social Security benefit at age 62 is $1,130 a month, or just $13,560 a year.
BusinessPosted by
TheConversationAU

As the government is learning, a 'wage freeze' can come with unintended consequences

You would be hard pressed to find an economist who would argue against the merits of fiscal responsibility and controlling government debt. This is why it was so hard to believe the government’s rationale for a public sector wage freeze when it is already pouring upwards of NZ$50 billion into the economy in response to COVID-19. But fiscal responsibility and the need for “moderation and restraint” were indeed the justifications for the proposed three-year freeze – or “restraint” – on public sector wages over $60,000 (except in exceptional circumstances). Responding to pressure from public sector unions and workers, the...
Economycrooked.com

The Families and Jobs Plans Are Overwhelmingly Popular

Democrats in Congress are currently advancing what could be one of the most ambitious economic investments in U.S. history. If passed, the American Families Plan and American Jobs Plan would create millions of jobs, rebuild our country’s infrastructure, and provide urgently needed economic relief to families across the nation. In...
Omaha, NEthereader.com

Biden Administration Proposes ‘American Jobs Plan’

On March 31, President Joe Biden announced the most ambitious plan of his presidency to date. During a speech at the Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center, he laid out a two-part legislative package that makes up the “Build Back Better” portion of his 2020 platform. The first half of the “Build...
U.S. PoliticsNewsday

Child care has bipartisan support. But the culture war could wreck that.

President Joe Biden's call to expand public support of child care in his joint address to Congress puts a spotlight on an issue that has been a subject of growing bipartisan cooperation. In recent decades, Republicans have increasingly embraced the idea that government can play a greater role in providing quality child care for working families, responding to the reality that nearly two-thirds of U.S. households have no stay-at-home parent. As Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson put it in his January State of the State address, "Our children are the workforce of tomorrow … if we are to truly make a difference in their lives, it starts with early childhood development." Two of the first states to adopt broad public preschool for 4-year-olds were Georgia and Oklahoma, in the 1990s, and the state with the highest-rated system, according to the National Institute for Early Education Research, is Alabama.
Family Relationshipsinsidesources.com

A Better Way: 2 Changes to the American Families Plan Could Create Affordable Healthcare

President Joe Biden’s American Families Plan (AFP) includes a number of value transfers (not “benefits”, “entitlements,” or other baggage-laden terms) from the federal government directly or indirectly to individuals. The Biden administration’s stated goals could be reached with many ancillary benefits; but when it comes to healthcare changes, they need to be pursued with different tactics such as providing relief via health savings accounts (HSAs) and changing taxation policies regarding healthcare benefits.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

American Rescue Plan is good for nation’s children

The American Rescue Plan was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March. This act includes significant improvements in the tax code — expanding the refundable Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit. These changes can cut child poverty in the U.S. in half. Some 4.1 million children will directly benefit from this change, and 5.75 million more will move closer up the poverty line. In New Mexico, this change will positively affect the lives of 454,000 children. Additionally, changes in the Earned Income Tax Credit include its expansion to 17 million low-income workers.
Congress & CourtsTimes Union

Letter: Remember who supported American Rescue Plan

As Anne McCabe's letter "Biden's Rescue Plan a boon for all Americans," April 30, correctly states, Sen. Charles Schumer deserves credit for passing the American Rescue Plan with support from every Democratic Senator, and we thank him, but another aspect of that vote deserves serious attention. Not a single House or Senate Republican voted for this relief bill, not one — astounding, given what this bill provides.
BusinessForbes

Three Ways The American Rescue Plan May Help Struggling Americans

Founder and CEO of Varo Bank, industry executive turned disruptor, reinventing banking. I’ve written previously about how I believe the rise of digital banks and smart banking apps can help cash-strapped Americans achieve more financial stability and accumulate savings. But this is predicated on the assumption that people are earning enough to survive.
HealthPosted by
Reason.com

Wanted: A Better Way To Think About Health Care

New Way to Care: Social Protections That Put Families First, by John C. Goodman, Independent Institute, 384 pages, $29.95. In the Depression summer of 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt gradually concluded that the country needed a broad-based, government-led program to assure Americans' economic security. He thus created the Committee on Economic Security, led by such long-forgotten policy mechanics as Frances Perkins, Arthur Altmayer, Edwin Witte, and Wilbur J. Cohen.
Public Healtharcamax.com

Workers matter and government works: eight lessons from the pandemic

Maybe it’s wishful thinking to declare the pandemic over in the U.S., and presumptuous to conclude what lessons we’ve learned from it. So consider this list a first draft. 1. Workers are always essential. We couldn’t have survived without millions of warehouse, delivery, grocery and hospital workers literally risking their...
BusinessThe Evening News

EDITORIAL: The best solution to America's economic challenges? Vaccinate

The horsepower of America's economy is a hot topic right now. Critics of the federal government's COVID-19 relief efforts insist the generous benefits to Americans who lost jobs in the pandemic, or feared contracting the virus if they returned to their workplaces, are now causing a labor shortage. The policies "pay people not to work," said Mitch McConnell, leader of the Senate's Republican minority.