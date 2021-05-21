Yellowjackets shut out Spuds 10-0 on Senior Night

MOORHEAD, MINN (KVRR) – Moorhead High’s Trey Feeney is making sure the Fighting Hawk Faithful knows his name heading into next year. The senior QB was named Minnesota Football Gatorade Player of The Year not long after taking home the Associated Press’ award for best player in the state. Feeney lead an offense that averaged almost 45 points through seven games in the fall, tossing just under 2,000 yards along with 36 touchdowns and just one interception. He helped the Spuds to a Class 5A State Championship that the AP voted on. But if you’ve heard Feeney react to winning awards in the past, then his response probably won’t come as a surprise.