Perham, MN

Yellowjackets shut out Spuds 10-0 on Senior Night

By Meghan Perry
perhamfocus.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Perham Yellowjackets shut out the Moorhead Spuds 10-0 in an error-free game on Senior Night Thursday, May 20, at Krueger Field in Perham. Prior to the game, the five seniors were introduced and recognized "for their countless years of dedicated service to the baseball program, great leadership, and commitment to our community and schools." The seniors include Caden Schossow, Jacob McAllister, Andrew Smith, Finn Diggins, and Noah Rooney.

