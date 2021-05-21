newsbreak-logo
Iowa State

New head of NRCS has long Iowa history

By Radio Iowa Contributor
Radio Iowa
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Agriculture announced this week the appointment of Terry Cosby as Chief of the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Cosby started his career with the agency in 1979 as a student trainee in Iowa and later led the Iowa NRCS. Iowa Farmers Union President Aaron Lehman says he’s...

