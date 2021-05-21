No-cook side dishes for summer barbecues and weeknight dinners

I love sharing recipes with everyone but even more so, I love hearing your feedback. Over the last few months your feedback has been mainly leading me into two directions. You all have written in and would like more dinner meal ideas and also some healthier options. Today, I will be sharing both with all of you! Let me first start off by admitting my love of anything dessert, sugar and chocolate. I know that that is not the healthiest of choices but for me, it is one of my true loves and honestly, the most fun for me to talk and write about. However, I do also share a love for vegetables, grilled chicken and salads. Yes, believe it or not, one of my very favorite foods of all time is kale! I love kale! Roasted, boiled, steamed, just about any way I can fix it, I will eat it! And I do not smother it in cheese or anything else either. Just a simple sprinkling of salt, pepper and a drizzle of apple cider vinegar.