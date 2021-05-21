newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

No-cook side dishes for summer barbecues and weeknight dinners

By Carolyn Menyes
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNo-cook side dishes for summer barbecues and weeknight dinners. As outdoor temperatures rise and rise, the last thing you want to do is spend an afternoon indoors melting in the kitchen. That’s why our favorite grilling recipes exist, after all. But then, there’s the matter of side dishes. Sure, you can grill some veggies and call it a day, but if you want something to balance out your burgers, grilled chicken and grilled salmon, then no-cook side dishes should be a staple of your go-to summer menu.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling Recipes#Food Drink#Grilled Chicken#Weeknight Dinners#No Cook Side Dishes#Summer Barbecues#Dinner#Kitchen#Burgers#Taste#Salmon#Beginners#Balance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipeseatwell101.com

3 Favorite Egg Salad Recipes You Should Try This Week

Egg Salad Recipes: 3 Favorite Egg Salad Recipes You Should Try This Week. 3 Favorite Egg Salad Recipes You Should Try This Week. This chickpea quinoa salad meal prep is full of good-for-you ingredients, and so easy to prepare!. Cooking time: 10 minView recipe >>. 2 of 3 eatwell101.com. 3...
Recipescleancuisine.com

Recipe for Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

Recipe for Stuffed Cabbage Rolls – A comfort food classic, this recipe for Stuffed Cabbage Rolls is a popular classic family dinner entrée. These cabbage rolls are filling, easy to make and almost always please the whole gang. Plus, they only require about 30 minutes of hands-on cooking time. Does...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Independent

Celebrated Manhattan restaurant Eleven Madison Park goes meat-free

One of the world’s most-celebrated restaurants is planning to ditch almost all animal products on its menu, including meat and seafood, when it reopens next month. The move at Eleven Madison Park, a three Michelin-starred restaurant in Manhattan, comes as environmentally conscious consumers are increasingly turning to plant-based diets and meat alternatives for health reasons and to combat the climate crisis. Daniel Humm, chef of the renowned restaurant, talked to The Wall Street Journal about the restaurant’s dramatic new direction.“When we set out on this journey we promised ourselves that we would only do this if the meal could be...
Food & Drinks12tomatoes.com

7 Quick and Delicious 3-Ingredient Pasta Dishes

Some of the best pasta dishes need not incorporate a pantry full of ingredients or take a lot of time to whip up in the kitchen. Often, all it takes is three fresh ingredients, the right condiments, a good technical knowledge of combining or mixing pasta ingredients, and the perfect pasta to create a brilliant dish.
Recipesfreshlyhomecooked.com

Barbecue Chicken Casserole

Cheesy barbecue chicken casserole with corn, and topped with crispy french fried onions. This cheesy chicken casserole makes the perfect dinner for any night of the week. And it is so quick and easy to prepare. All you need is five simple ingredients. You can even use leftover cooked chicken for this meal. Serve with a side of your favorite vegetables for a delicious and easy weeknight meal.
Recipestheadvocate.com

Cook This: Crab and shrimp shine in this delicious dish

We are so lucky to live in a place where the seafood is abundant. For this recipe, we combined two of our favorites — shrimp and crab. Get jumbo shrimp if you can. We could only find large on the day we cooked, so the crabmeat did not quite nestle down into the butterflied shrimp.
RecipesColumbian

Latin dish picadillo delicious, quick, no-fuss dinner

Picadillo is a popular Latin dish using ground meat, onions, green bell pepper, tomato sauce, capers and raisins. The success of this dish is the blending of sweet and savory flavors. I have captured the essence of the taste and the texture in this 10-minute no-fuss dinner. It takes a few minutes to gather the ingredients, but they all cook together in less than 10 minutes.
RecipesCourier-Times

Chew This! Roasted Chicken with Vegetables

I love sharing recipes with everyone but even more so, I love hearing your feedback. Over the last few months your feedback has been mainly leading me into two directions. You all have written in and would like more dinner meal ideas and also some healthier options. Today, I will be sharing both with all of you! Let me first start off by admitting my love of anything dessert, sugar and chocolate. I know that that is not the healthiest of choices but for me, it is one of my true loves and honestly, the most fun for me to talk and write about. However, I do also share a love for vegetables, grilled chicken and salads. Yes, believe it or not, one of my very favorite foods of all time is kale! I love kale! Roasted, boiled, steamed, just about any way I can fix it, I will eat it! And I do not smother it in cheese or anything else either. Just a simple sprinkling of salt, pepper and a drizzle of apple cider vinegar.
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

Walking Tacos With Black Bean Chili & Tomatillo Salsa | Chef Andrew Zimmern

Chef Andrew Zimmern's shares a fancy chef version of walking tacos, a regional special from the Midwest—one of his guilty pleasures. He likes to use the Mexican Fiesta spice blend from his own line in the chili (which is available at Walmart, ShopRite and online at www.badiaspices.com) but you can also use whatever Mexican spice mix you have on hand or can find in your local supermarket.
RecipesJournal Inquirer

A quick glaze transforms weeknight roasted chicken

It’s hard to resist the allure of a roasted chicken lacquered with a glistening glaze. It’s even harder to nail the recipe. And the challenge is the very ingredient that makes the chicken so attractive — the sugar. Most glazes contain plenty of sugar. And during roasting, that sugar caramelizes...
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

Rice Krispie Chicken With Chile Cheese Sauce | Chef Andrew Zimmern

Chef Andrew Zimmern shares a guilty pleasure from his household—crispy baked chicken made with Rice Krispies plus a Chile Cheese Sauce made with Cheese Wiz!. He likes to use a few of his own spice blends in this recipe: French Kiss All-Purpose Seasoning for the chicken and Mexican Fiesta in the cheese sauce (which are available at Walmart, ShopRite and online at www.badiaspices.com) but you can also use whatever all-purpose seasoning and Mexican spice mix you have on hand or can find in your local supermarket.
RecipesAlbany Herald

Country corn muffins make the perfect side dish

“Country cooking” has different connotations depending on where one might be in the world. Many people attest that country cooking involves comfort cuisine foods that originated in the southeastern United States. Quite often such cuisine includes biscuits, gravy, fried chicken, boiled greens, and other delicious items made from simple ingredients.