Chinese regulators are planning a stricter clampdown on cryptocurrency. This time around, they will be going after cryptocurrency mining and trading. China’s Financial Stability and Development Committee (FSDC) revealed during its 51st meeting that it intends to tighten its leash on crypto mining and trading by focusing on lowering credit risks, severely punishing illegal transactions, and reforming medium-sized financial institutions. One of the three resolutions from the meeting noted that the regulatory body will “crackdown on Bitcoin mining and trading behavior, and resolutely prevent the transmission of individual risks to the social field.”