Malcolm Brogdon is OUT against the Kings on Wednesday: The Pacers come into a pivotal game with the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night without several of their best players. Myles Turner remains out indefinitely, and T.J. Warren is out for the entire season. Now they also have star point guard Malcolm Brogdon ruled out for his third consecutive game, and on a night where a Wizards win over the Bucks and Pacers loss to the Kings would move the Pacers back to the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.