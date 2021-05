Across the state, local health orders are being lifted after the General Assembly met earlier this week to override Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto of Senate Enrolled Act 5. SEA 5 takes power from local health departments and says that they should make decisions in collaboration with county councils or other county officials. Almost immediately after the law passed, the Indianapolis city council voted to keep all existing health orders, such as keeping indoor restaurants at 75% capacity and keeping a mask mandate.