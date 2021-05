Understanding Bitcoin’s latest crash: What really happened?. On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, the entire crypto market was thrown into a sea of red, with several digital assets recording double-digit losses. dropped to a low of $30,200 after months of trading around $50k, representing a dip of over 50 percent from its all-time high of $64k. Other top cryptocurrencies, including , BNB, and others, lost as much as 30 percent of their value within 24 hours.