newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Templeton, MA

A Page from North Quabbin History: Telling time in Templeton

Athol Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Narragansett Historical Society is a collection that will take a visitor back in time. The society houses an exhibit of 11 different timekeepers, clocks and watches from a bygone era. “We have grandfather clocks, steeple clocks, which are usually on a mantle or desk, tower clocks which run...

www.atholdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxford, MA
City
Templeton, MA
City
East Templeton, MA
City
Newton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Vermont State
City
Boston, MA
City
Gardner, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nights And Weekends#Mass#Curator#The Historical Society#Another Tower Clock#The Baptist Church#Jeweler Walter Jones#Heywood Brothers#Simplex Time Co#Templeton Inn#Steeple Clocks#Grandfather Clocks#South Road#Home#Collection#Boynton Road#Ipswich Tower#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Orange, MAAthol Daily News

Virtual North Quabbin Food-A-Thon kicks off 12-hour campaign Tuesday

ORANGE — Kicking off at 6 a.m. Tuesday, the 12-hour-long 18th annual North Quabbin Food-A-Thon is being held virtually for the second year in a row, online and via television and radio broadcasts. The fundraising program will air on Athol-Orange Community Television (AOTV) Channel 1301 and radio station WVAO 105.9...
Massachusetts StateYourArlington

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Massachusetts StateMiddletown Press

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Gardner, MAthegardnernews.com

The graveled road 'went under with a roar like a German dive bomber'

This is one of those stories from the files of the local “Unsolved Mysteries.” A vanishing act like nothing you’ve ever seen before. Checking area maps, there are a couple of roads in Gardner that lead to the nearby town of Templeton. You can take lower Parker Street or West Broadway into East Templeton, or follow either West Street or Otter River Road and it will lead you to the precinct of Otter River.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Fitchburg, MASentinel & Enterprise

Older Americans Month celebrated at Fitchburg Senior Center

FITCHBURG – There was a sense of joy in the air at the Fitchburg Senior Center on Wednesday as 100 grab-and-go meals were handed out drive-thru style in celebration of Older Americans Month. “What a perfect time to do this since we reopened recently after being closed for 14 months,”...
Lancaster, MAtelegram.com

'Hidden Treasures' being celebrates in Lancaster on May 23 with sign dedication

LANCASTER - On Sunday, May 23, the Lancaster Historical Society (LHS) will participate in the Freedom’s Way National Heritage Area’s “Hidden Treasures” celebration. All are invited to attend as the LHS dedicates a new sign denoting a site of importance to the early settlement of the oldest town in Worcester County. After the dedication, guests will be invited to follow an historical trail mapped out and shown on a newly developed brochure.
Worcester County, MAtelegram.com

Item calendar for the May 14 Item

Editor's note: Call any location before going. Send listings for events happening in any of the seven towns to: TheItem@telegram.com. Berlin Public Library: To sign up for virtual programming, contact Berlin Public Library, (978) 838-2812 or email sfoster@cwmars.org: Virtual Story Time, Mondays, May 24, June 7, postings emailed upon request; Teens Book Talk, Mondays, May 17, June 21, July 26 and Aug. 16, preregistration required. 7 p.m. Teen Advisory Board, Monday, May 24 and Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Library Yard Story times, Mondays, May 17 and 24, with Ms. Sara, 10 a.m.; bring a chair or blanket. Solomon Pond Mall Story Times, Mondays, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13, with Ms. Sara, in the grassy area at the mall, 11 a.m. StoryWalk at the Solomon Pond Mall, coming this summer. Davis Bates Storyteller for all ages, Monday, Aug. 9, 4 p.m.
Gardner, MAthegardnernews.com

MVOC turns to a familiar face as its new director

GARDNER — The Montachusett Veterans Outreach Center (MVOC) has named Stephanie Marchetti of Ashburnham as its new executive director. Marchetti joins the organization following a decade of public service in the education sector, most recently at Mount Wachusett Community College. She has also served on the board of directors of MVOC for nearly 18 months prior to her appointment to the new position.
Fitchburg, MASentinel & Enterprise

Willing workers key to revival of restaurants

Much like other businesses around the state, spring for the region’s restaurant industry has been a time of renewal, thanks to the positive strides made to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Even with restrictions in operations — seated service only limited to parties of six, a 90-minute limit and...