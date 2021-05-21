Ceramist Christopher Spitzmiller on outdoor entertaining

Join in the fun this summer at New Hope’s Civic Center Park! Music and movies in the park will be happening at New Hope’s new Performance Center which features a roof, a large stage, and built-in seating. Concerts include the Percolators on Wednesday, May 26 and The Castaways on Wednesday, June 9, from 7 to 8:30pm. Bring your popcorn and watch the movie Big Hero 6 on Thursday, June 17 at 9:15pm. And, get a bite to eat on Food Truck Fridays from 11am to 2pm. That runs May 28 to September 3. The park is a great destination everyday and has all-new features: a new skate park, pool, picnic shelter, playground, and walking path. The music and movies in the park are free, but pre-registration is required to reserve your spot. Find the complete schedule in the recreation brochure and a link to register at http://www.newhopemn.gov/rec.