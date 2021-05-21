newsbreak-logo
Ceramist Christopher Spitzmiller on outdoor entertaining

By The Washington Post
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Spitzmiller always seems to be doing something exciting and fun. His Instagram feed is populated with images from gatherings at his country home, Clove Brook Farm, in New York. He not only sets a knockout table under the stars, he arranges the centerpieces with his own hydrangeas and dahlias, makes his own pies and uses eggs from his flock of chickens. His full-time job is as a ceramist and lamp and tableware designer. His lamps can be found in many stylish places, including The White House. His new book for Rizzoli, "A Year at Clove Brook Farm," showcases events held at the farm, including a peony luncheon and end-of-summer cocktails in the garden. It also spotlights his flower beds and cozy interiors.

