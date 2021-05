Days after causing the BTC price drop of the year, Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, is back into the fold, and this time, he’s all about Bitcoin’s Lightning Network. Apparently, Elon Musk castigated Bitcoin for its high electricity consumption, something he said wasn’t good for the environment. Now, Elon is back in the BTC community touting a new angle. According to him, the Lightning Network works great in boosting transaction speeds and cutting power consumption by a great percentage.