The NFL schedule is going to be released in full later this evening, but it’s safe to assume there will be official and unofficial leaks before the day is done. The New Orleans Saints, like the rest of the NFL, will be playing their first 17-game regular season in NFL history in 2021. The opponents are known, but the order is still a question mark. In addition to the NFC South division rivals (the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Carolina Panthers - who the Saints will play once both home and once away), the home/away breakdown is as follows: