Facebook Marketplace bike sell ends in deadly shooting

A woman involved in a vehicle accident in Athens two weeks ago has died from injuries sustained in the wreck. On April 26,2021, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a three-vehicle crash on Atlanta Highway near Fowler Mill Road. Involved in the crash were a Ford Edge, operated by Martha Wood, 72, of Winder, GA, a Honda Civic, and a GMC Acadia. Investigation revealed that the Ford Edge left its lane of travel, side-swiped the Honda Civic, and collided head-on with the GMC Acadia. Martha Wood was seriously injured and was transported to a local hospital by EMS. The occupants of the Honda Civic were not injured. The driver of the GMC Acadia was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On May 10, 2021, Martha Wood died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.