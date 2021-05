The New Orleans Saints schedule will release with the rest of the NFL on Wednesday, May 12. Opponents have been set for some time but the order and times are a lot to get excited about for the upcoming season. NFL organizations and fans want to see their teams play on the national scale as well. This showcases the potential of a team and can bring about franchise hype. The NFL, of course, favors having larger audiences and big cities for these national games. The Saints draw several of these large market teams in 2021 which will help the chances of having several prime-time games. Here are the potential prime-time matchups for the Saints in 2021.