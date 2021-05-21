newsbreak-logo
LTE: GOP shows Benghazi hypocrisy

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNine GOP-led investigations one after the other after four Americans died in Benghazi. Five Americans died during the MAGA-fed insurrection of our U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 and the GOP wants us to forget about it. Tom Upton. Pipersville.

