LTE: GOP shows Benghazi hypocrisy

Well, there you have it. As if you needed more proof that the Republican Party is a cesspool of the most degraded, reprehensible and immoral cretins; the message is clear: if you tell the truth you will pay the price. The House Republicans voted to remove Liz Cheney from her position as House chair of the Republican Conference because she dared to tell the truth about former President Donald Trump; specifically that he did not win the election (the Big Lie), and that he incited the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6. "Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar," Cheney said. "I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president's crusade to undermine our democracy."