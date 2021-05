Video: Car passes through a stop sign and hits a California petrol pump. According to the California Highway Patrol, one person was injured after a vehicle passed a stop sign on Tuesday and collided with a gasoline pump in Auburn, California. She passed the stop sign, passed through the intersection, and took out the Texaco petrol pump. Officials said the gas pump automatically shut down after the collision. The gas station itself was not hit. The CHP said the woman was slightly injured after the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be the cause of the accident, CHP said.