newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Interview: Spring Season Leading into College Camps for 3-Star 2022 QB Shea Kuykendall

By recruitingguru
recruitingnewsguru.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an extended offseason, few California high school football players were as happy to be back on the field as Class of 2022 quarterback Shea Kuykendall. During his sophomore season, Kuykendall laid down the foundation of his three-star recruiting status playing behind senior Mehki Jordan. With the Long Beach Poly offense fully in his hands, Kuykendall (6-2, 202) was ready to showcase the skills executing the team’s Spread. Hitting 44 of 68 attempts for 546 yards with six touchdowns while rushing for 55 yards with two more scores, Kuykendall lead the Jackrabbits to a 4-0 record this spring.

www.recruitingnewsguru.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivy League#Game Mechanics#High School Football#Recruiting#American Football#Junior College#Junior Football#Junior Year#College Football#Quarterback#Spring Season Leading#William Mary#Rng#College Camps#Jordan#Football Players#Field#Georgetown#La#Defenses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Washington Staterecruitingnewsguru.com

Interview: SEC and Big 12 Programs to See 4-Star 2023 Washington QB Gabarri Johnson

The shortened 2020 season in the state of Washington did not stop Class of 2023 quarterback Gabarri Johnson from putting on a show. The 6-1, 195-pound, four-star recruit attacked defenses to the tune of 252.5 yards passing per game connecting on 96 passes for 1,515 yards with 18 touchdowns. When called upon to show his dual-threat abilities, Lincoln’s leader rushed for 129 yards with another score put on the board earning League Offensive Skill Player of the Year.
NFLFrankfort Times

49ers rookie QB Trey Lance ready for work at rookie camp

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The pomp of draft weekend when he was picked third by San Francisco and got to put on his 49ers jersey for the first time is firmly in Trey Lance's past. Now it's all about learning a new offense and making the transition to the...
Tennessee StateUSA Today

Josh Heupel announces Tennessee's high flyers of the week

Tennessee concluded spring football practices with its annual Chevrolet Orange & White Game on April 24. First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel announced the Vols’ high flyers of the week following the Orange & White Game. Freshman wide receiver Walker Merrill, defensive back Bradley Jones and offensive lineman Ollie Lane...
NFLkusi.com

Former NFL QB Jeff Garcia set to hold youth camp for athletes

Former NFL quarterback and four-time Pro Bowler Jeff Garcia holds a youth camp for the future generation of athletes at Torrey Pines. Reminding young athletes how special sports are, especially after missing them in a time where things haven’t been so normal. The 2021 Youth Football camp will take place...
MLSchicagosuburbanfamily.com

Chicago Red Stars camps are back!

Chicago Red Stars camps are back and better than ever! We have a variety of training programs for every young player and position. Our new curriculum and world class coaching is designed to bring out the best in each athlete. Our camps are specifically tailored for aspiring female soccer players who want access to and insights from the best coaches and players in women’s soccer.
Footballrecruitingnewsguru.com

Interview: 3-Star 2023 Centennial QB Carson Conklin has Busy College Camp Circuit Planned

Just two years into playing varsity football, pressure situations are nothing new for Carson Conklin. During the 2019 season, the Class of 2023 quarterback was the first freshman in Orange Lutheran school history to start for the Lancers covering 654 yards passing on 51 completions with three scores while rushing 23 times for 130 yards posting another touchdown. His sophomore season with national powerhouse Centennial High School was another spotlight affair. In a three-man rotation under center, Conklin (6-2, 185) completed 26 of 41 passes for 429 yards with seven touchdowns adding one rushing score. As always, Centennial is loaded with talent ahead of the 2021 season capable of a California and national title run putting a heavy emphasis on Conklin’s offseason growth.
College Sportswatchstadium.com

QB Devin Leary Is Back And Ready To Lead The Wolfpack

NC State’s Devin Leary was off to a good start to the season in 2020 until his season came to a sudden end when he broke his leg. Watch highlights from Devin Leary’s Spring Game action as he prepares to lead the Wolfpack as their starting QB in 2021.
State College, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Lady Eagles season ends with 3-1 loss to State College

Monday may as well have been an early playoff game for the Tyrone softball team. The Lady Eagles were playing for the final spot in the District 6 Class 3A playoffs, needing a win to advance to the postseason. Unfortunately, the Lady Eagles are going to miss the playoffs as...
CollegesBattalion Texas AM

Aggies prepare for spring commencement

As graduation ceremonies approach this week, the Class of 2021 prepares to be the second class to graduate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Texas A&M will be having in-person graduation ceremonies, taking place from May 12-21. To ensure social distancing, each graduate was allotted eight tickets for their friends and family to attend. For those who are unable to make the event, each graduation ceremony will be live streamed through KAMU.
Wesley Chapel, FLfox13news.com

Wiregrass QB Rocco Becht primed for college football

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - Wiregrass Ranch quarterback Rocco Becht has come of age; a rising senior who now has the size to match his toughness. "I think I gained about 20-25 pounds," said Rocco Becht. "It's probably the biggest weight gain I've had since I've been playing football." "He's worked,"...
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

Projected Starting Lineup on Offense After Spring Camp

Georgia Football wrapped up spring camp around a month ago, and after hours reviewing G-Day game footage and stories from practice, we can start piece together the first wave of Georgia's 2021 offense. Backfield. Quarterback: JT Daniels. Running Back: Zamir White. Third Down Back: James Cook. No questions behind center...
Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

Oregon State Spring Camp Standouts: Offense

With the conclusion of last Saturday’s modified scrimmage, the Oregon State football team has now officially wrapped up its five-week spring practice schedule. It was a productive month for the Beavers, who introduced a handful of newcomers to the mix over the course of fifteen practices. Returning players also continued to progress, and although many were sidelined at various points due to injuries and virus protocols, the roster began to take shape as the team worked together for the first time since the 2020 season came to a close.
FootballPosted by
247Sports

Monday Notebook: Spring standouts and a camp season nearing

Rutgers has some time left on the practice field before spring football concludes next Thursday with the spring game. Tomorrow marks practice No.11 of the spring and earlier today head coach Greg Schiano addressed the media during his weekly press conference. Camp season approaching. The end of the dead period...
Florida StateScarlet Nation

Spring exit interviews: FSU's QB room sees major upgrade in 2021

Now that the dust has settled on the Florida State football team's 2021 spring practice, we're taking inventory of every position on the Seminoles' roster. We'll break down how each position looks coming out of the spring, what the expectations are for the fall, which players will be key contributors, and whether the group is trending in the right direction.