Interview: Spring Season Leading into College Camps for 3-Star 2022 QB Shea Kuykendall
After an extended offseason, few California high school football players were as happy to be back on the field as Class of 2022 quarterback Shea Kuykendall. During his sophomore season, Kuykendall laid down the foundation of his three-star recruiting status playing behind senior Mehki Jordan. With the Long Beach Poly offense fully in his hands, Kuykendall (6-2, 202) was ready to showcase the skills executing the team’s Spread. Hitting 44 of 68 attempts for 546 yards with six touchdowns while rushing for 55 yards with two more scores, Kuykendall lead the Jackrabbits to a 4-0 record this spring.www.recruitingnewsguru.com