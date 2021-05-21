Interview: Spring Season Leading into College Camps for 3-Star 2022 QB Shea Kuykendall

Just two years into playing varsity football, pressure situations are nothing new for Carson Conklin. During the 2019 season, the Class of 2023 quarterback was the first freshman in Orange Lutheran school history to start for the Lancers covering 654 yards passing on 51 completions with three scores while rushing 23 times for 130 yards posting another touchdown. His sophomore season with national powerhouse Centennial High School was another spotlight affair. In a three-man rotation under center, Conklin (6-2, 185) completed 26 of 41 passes for 429 yards with seven touchdowns adding one rushing score. As always, Centennial is loaded with talent ahead of the 2021 season capable of a California and national title run putting a heavy emphasis on Conklin’s offseason growth.