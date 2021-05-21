Interview: Busy College Camp Circuit Planned for 3-Star 2023 North Carolina QB John Mark Shaw

There is more to being a quarterback than the arm talent that dazzles fans in highlight clips. Putting the points on the board is great, but learning how to become a leader and how to compete while taking on the nuances of the game leads to longevity in the sport and wins on the board. After a Freshman All-American season in 2019 with the Sandhills Titans, Class of 2023 quarterback John Mark Shaw took on a new challenge with Raleigh’s Broughton High School. The stats may not add up to the average fans expectations, but the season was one of great growth for the three-star prospect.