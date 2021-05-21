Next Gen Stats' top 10 pass catchers of 2020: Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams rank high, but not No. 1 ...

Colin Cowherd: “When you heard the Aaron Rodgers stuff, what was your first reaction?”. Davante Adams: When I first got it I was actually on the golf course trying to enjoy myself; a couple of brewski’s out there, so it’s a good day and then I hear that and it kind of sways it obviously. I don’t know what to really think, I haven’t spoken to him. It wasn’t the best news to hear while I was trying to have a good time. It scared me a little bit. A lot of things go into this so I was like ‘let’s just calm down, see what’s going on, we will talk to him, and then ultimately try to figure out what’s going on.'”