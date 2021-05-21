newsbreak-logo
NFL

Next Gen Stats' top 10 pass catchers of 2020: Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams rank high, but not No. 1 ...

By Nick Shook
NFL
 3 days ago

The Stefon Diggs trade sent shockwaves through the NFL just before the start of free agency in 2020. More than a year later, we know it paid off -- for both sides. Minnesota sent Diggs to Buffalo in exchange for a first-round pick that eventually became LSU wideout Justin Jefferson﻿. Both had banner seasons in new homes last year, landing in the league's top four in receiving yards.

NFLPosted by
12up

Davante Adams leaves door open for Packers exit

The Green Bay Packers better be careful, because in addition to potentially losing Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams could be ready to leave town as well. This week, the superstar wideout said that if Rodgers does leave Green Bay, it'd change things a bit for him. Adams and Rodgers are incredibly...
NFLSporting News

Davante Adams speaks on Aaron Rodgers-Packers drama: 'You've got to keep people happy'

Davante Adams is going to be ready to play this 2021 NFL season — whoever his quarterback may be. Adams, Aaron Rodgers' No. 1 receiving target and running mate in Green Bay, has been watching the rift between his superstar quarterback and the Packers organization grow since last year, and he doesn't seem to have too much confidence.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Davante Adams would rethink future with Packers if Rodgers gone

Last week, reports came out that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had been mocking GM Brian Gutekunst by comparing him to late Bulls GM Jerry Krause. But it turns out that comp may have been more accurate than anyone could have expected. Speaking on Colin Cowherd’s show, “The Herd,” wide receiver Davante Adams said he’d have to reconsider his own future in Green Bay if Rodgers did end up leaving the team.
NFLawesemo.com

Aaron Rodgers Is Reportedly Recruiting Players To Join Him Somewhere Else

Aaron Rodgers has had a long career of making his teammates look better because he is their quarterback. We saw proof of this yesterday, when star receiver Davante Adams revealed that he was REALLY hoping the Packers could figure out a way to get Rodgers to come back to Green Bay next season. Adams even said that he would have to re-think his future if Rodgers was no longer in the fold.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Packers WR Davante Adams 'praying' QB Aaron Rodgers stays with Green Bay

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst recently hinted 2020 rookie and backup quarterback Jordan Love might not be ready to start in September if future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers is serious about not returning to the organization, and some Green Bay players have reportedly also voiced doubts about Love's abilities to win in the NFL this fall.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bills receivers were seriously injured during postseason loss to KC Chiefs

Let’s be very clear about two things. First, the Buffalo Bills were never within a single score of the K.C. Chiefs in last season’s AFC Championship after the first quarter. Second, a lot of players are suffering with injuries by the time the postseason rolls around after a grueling NFL regular season. That said, two Bills wideouts were seriously injured during the team’s 38-24 loss at Arrowhead yet they played anyway, including one of the NFL’s best pass catchers in Stefon Diggs.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Davante Adams Opens Up About the News of Aaron Rodgers' Trade Rumors

Colin Cowherd: “When you heard the Aaron Rodgers stuff, what was your first reaction?”. Davante Adams: When I first got it I was actually on the golf course trying to enjoy myself; a couple of brewski’s out there, so it’s a good day and then I hear that and it kind of sways it obviously. I don’t know what to really think, I haven’t spoken to him. It wasn’t the best news to hear while I was trying to have a good time. It scared me a little bit. A lot of things go into this so I was like ‘let’s just calm down, see what’s going on, we will talk to him, and then ultimately try to figure out what’s going on.'”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Davante Adams says Packers future in jeopardy without Aaron Rodgers

Davante Adams is already considering his future plans if Aaron Rodgers is no longer with the Packers. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are providing fans with plenty of drama this offseason. Everyone wants to know where he will play in 2021 and it is easy to forget the effect this has on his current teammates.
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Adam Thielen Attempts to Clarify Lambeau Field Slander

Adam Thielen ended up in the crosshairs of the Packers' faithful and passionate fans of football history alike this weekend. He appeared on a podcast and said there was "nothing fancy" about Lambeau Field while laughing about the fact that it's filled with bleacher seats. Neither of those things are...
NFLNew York Post

Davante Adams suggests he could follow Aaron Rodgers out of Green Bay

As if the Packers needed any more bad news. In wake of the news that Aaron Rodgers does not want to return to the Packers due to his frustration with the front office, star wide receiver Davante Adams suggested that he too may not stick around if Rodgers were to leave Green Bay.
NFLNew York Post

Even Adam Thielen’s wife thought his Lambeau Field slander was absurd

Packers fans weren’t the only ones upset after Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen ripped on Green Bay’s Lambeau Field — his wife Caitlin wasn’t a fan, either. Earlier this month, Thielen was asked about his favorite road stadiums while on GOLF’s Subpar podcast. “The whole stadium is not nice. There’s...
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Vikings may have yet again found the steal of the Draft in 5th-round

As I find a way to shoehorn into every episode of our weekly KDLM Sports radio show, The VikingsTerritory Breakdown, I love me some Big Ten players. I wholeheartedly believe that players from the best power conference make better professional players, especially offensive linemen. Why? Well, in the O-line instance it should be obvious to anyone who has ever seen Wisconsin’s line.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Bills WR Stefon Diggs reveals he played through playoffs with torn oblique

It's worth wondering if the Buffalo Bills could have beaten the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game if Stefon Diggs was healthy. The star wide receiver revealed on Twitter that he played through the postseason with a torn oblique. The 27-year-old said he tried to rely on his mental toughness to work past the injury and remain on the field for the playoffs.
NFLnewyorkupstate.com

Bills’ Stefon Diggs tells John Cena he wants shot at Wipeout course

We know Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs can elude defensive backs thanks to his footwork, route running and athleticism, but how well do these skills carry over to a physical obstacle course?. Diggs would like to find out. Buffalo’s No. 1 wide receiver tagged former pro wrestler and current...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Stefon Diggs shared some funny, odd opinions on water

Stefon Diggs is an All-Pro football player and has some All-Pro opinions on water. The Buffalo Bills wide receiver was on Twitter Friday and decided to tweet about water. He said confidently that water has a taste and that he can distinguish between different kinds. “IDC” is an acronym for...
NFLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Final piece of Vikings' Stefon Diggs trade is a mixed bag

The final three pieces of last year's Stefon Diggs trade were collected Saturday when the Vikings drafted a safety, an edge rusher and a tight end who was too scrawny to play the position in high school and whose only ticket to college came as a Division II punter. We'll...
NFLGolf.com

Adam Thielen Interview: Which Tour pro he wants to team with, best courses in Minnesota

On this week’s episode of GOLF’s Subpar, Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Adam Thielen joins former PGA Tour pro Colt Knost and jicky jack legend Drew Stoltz for an exclusive, in-studio, interview. The two-time NFL Pro Bowler talks his favorite golf courses in Minnesota, which PGA Tour player he wants to team up with on the golf course, and how he went from being an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State to one of the best players in the game.