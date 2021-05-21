newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

The ‘root cause’ of shootings in D.C.? Think guns and those pulling the trigger.

By Columnist
Washington Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn January, D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), chair of the Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety, sang the praises of the selection of Linda Harllee Harper as D.C.'s first gun violence prevention director. The District needs to “act boldly and strategically to tackle gun violence,” Allen said, noting that the former top D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services official’s “philosophy is deeply rooted in the public health approach that is imperative to reducing violence.” Gun violence prevention, Allen declared, can’t be left “siloed in the public safety cluster.” Sister government agencies must also be brought to the table.

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Gerson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#D C#Domestic Violence#Gun Safety#Police Violence#Violent Crime#D C Council#District#P Streets Nw#Post#D C Superior Court#Taliban#D C Police Department#Ward#Gop#Committee#Gun Violence Prevention#Illegal Guns#Gang Violence#Weapons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Evictions
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
MinoritiesWashington Post

D.C. should end the felon-in-possession initiative

Jami Hodge is director of Reshaping Prosecution at the Vera Institute of Justice. Akhi Johnson is deputy director of Reshaping Prosecution at the Vera Institute of Justice. They are former assistant U.S. attorneys for the District of Columbia. D.C. incarcerates a lot of Black people. If D.C. were a state,...
Congress & CourtsGW Hatchet

It’s time for the Senate to pass D.C. statehood

Over the past few months, D.C. statehood has come closer than ever to becoming a reality. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill last month that would make the District the 51st state, and pressure is building on the evenly split U.S. Senate to take up the legislation. Arguments...
Washington, DCWUSA

DC man fatally shot in Northwest as homicide surge continues

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man was shot and killed on Friday, May 14 near Judiciary Square in Northwest, according to D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department. At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of 2nd Street, Northwest for a report of a shooting, according to M.P.D. Once there, officers...
Violent CrimesWTOP

1 dead, 3 injured in Northeast DC shooting

One man is dead and two women were treated for non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Northeast D.C. Saturday evening. D.C. police have identified the man shot and killed as 28-year-old Lester Howard of Southeast D.C. The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast D.C. at...
HomelessWashingtonian.com

Vaccinated People in DC No Longer Need to Wear Masks—With Exceptions

Mayor Muriel Bowser said today that fully vaccinated people in DC no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors, in accordance with recent CDC guidelines. However, if businesses have signage requiring you to wear a mask, you must comply and wear one, regardless of vaccination status. Everyone is also...
HomelessWashington Times

D.C. to lift restrictions on most activities Friday

Restrictions on most public and commercial activities, including capacity limits, will be lifted in the District starting Friday at 5 a.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday. Bars, nightclubs and large sports and entertainment venues have to wait an additional three weeks, to Friday, June 11, before switching to full capacity.
Washington, DCWTOP

DC court documents detail death of 2-month-old Kyon Jones

New court documents detailing the death of 2-month-old Kyon Jones provide a disturbing account from the infant’s mother. Earlier this month, 37-year-old LaDonia Boggs stood by claims her son was missing and provided contradicting accounts of where he might be, but according to court documents, Boggs eventually told police she rolled on top of the infant while sleeping.
Advocacywashingtoninformer.com

D.C. Set for Next Community Corps Day

D.C. is set to hold its next Community Corps Day of Action Day this weekend, and help is needed from family, friends and civic groups to help more neighbors plan to get vaccinated, city officials said. The event will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers can...
TrafficWashington Post

Logistical quirks leave disproportionate share of D.C. gas stations dry

Gas is again flowing through the Colonial Pipeline from Texas, but lingering logistical quirks are still working their way through the distribution system, leaving an outsize share of District stations with no fuel or spotty supplies. Local officials and industry representatives struggled to pinpoint exactly why the roughly 100 stations...
Washington, DCPosted by
Shore News Network

Suspect arrested for bump and run robbery in D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery offense that occurred on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in the 6000 Block of Eads Street, Northeast. At approximately 1:00 pm, the suspect’s vehicle struck the rear of...
Washington, DCWJLA

3 teens charged with armed robbery in Northeast D.C., police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — Three teens have been charged with armed robbery in an incident that occurred on May 14 in Northeast Washington, Metropolitan Police announced Sunday. Investigators say a 16-year-old juvenile male and a 15-year-old juvenile male, both of Southeast, D.C., and a 14-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, D.C., were arrested and charged with armed robbery (knife).
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Are Masks Required in DC, Maryland and Virginia? Here Are Local Regulations

D.C., Maryland and Virginia have ended mandates to wear face coverings, bringing their mask guidance into line with the most recent recommendations from federal health authorities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that vaccinated people can forgo masks in most indoor and outdoor settings, where local laws...
RestaurantsWashington City Paper

How to Be a Better Customer When Restaurants Fully Reopen in D.C.

In a move that startled the D.C. hospitality industry, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on May 10 that restaurants and bars could dramatically increase their seating capacities starting this Friday. The new mayor’s order, issued today, makes some tweaks. Starting on May 21 at 5 a.m., both restaurants and taverns/bars can...
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 15

COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward in the D.C. area as Maryland and Virginia lift statewide mask mandates for most situations. The pace of vaccinations has been slowing in Maryland and Virginia. In Maryland, almost 66% of adults have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine and 137,443 residents aged 19 and younger...