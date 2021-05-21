The ‘root cause’ of shootings in D.C.? Think guns and those pulling the trigger.

In January, D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), chair of the Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety, sang the praises of the selection of Linda Harllee Harper as D.C.'s first gun violence prevention director. The District needs to “act boldly and strategically to tackle gun violence,” Allen said, noting that the former top D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services official’s “philosophy is deeply rooted in the public health approach that is imperative to reducing violence.” Gun violence prevention, Allen declared, can’t be left “siloed in the public safety cluster.” Sister government agencies must also be brought to the table.