State police at Hazleton reported the following incidents in Carbon County:. • On May 7 at 5:59 p.m. a 63-year-old woman from Quakake Road, Beaver Meadows, Packer Township, reported a air compressor was removed from the front porch of her home. She said the compressor was on the front porch for several weeks and was last seen earlier that day. The value of the compressor was set at $150.