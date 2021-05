In a spring season filled with ups-and-downs, the FCS crowned a new champ in Sam Houston. The Bearkats earned it by going through North Dakota State, James Madison, and South Dakota State. With that said, did we learn anything about the FCS landscape this fall with the unprecedented spring season. Swany and Nolan are joined by the newest member of the podcast team, Brady Drake (B-Drake), to discuss. Swany and Nolan see things quite differently as to the NDSU QB situation, and its impact on the fall. B-Drake with some dynamite insight on the Bison roster as a whole, and comments on the transfer portal. It’s back to business, this week, where champions come to talk!