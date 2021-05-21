DNVR Broncos Podcast: Denver Broncos Team Reporter Alexis Perry and a game called “Two lies and a truth”

Like everything I write here, this will be based on statistics and rankings. It seemed like the Denver Broncos had been using a lot of draft capital on receivers recently so I looked up how much. Over the last five drafts the Broncos have the most draft capital invested (DCI) on receivers (WRs and TEs) in the league. DCI is calculated by summing the expected career AV for pick by draft slot. The Broncos have used 78.2 units of DCI on 13 receivers over the last five drafts. That ranks first in terms of DCI (see below):