COVID-19: 5/21/2021 Update (International, National, State, and Local)

Guest writer response to “Should I get the COVID vaccine?” by Kathryn Mayers. I’m getting tired of masking. I’m getting tired of online classes. I’m getting tired of my airline miles wasting away, unused. I’m getting tired of my phone thinking I’m dead because I never leave my house. But it is precisely because the pandemic fatigue sucks that you should get vaccinated. The quickest way out of this pandemic is vaccinations. Israel has engaged in one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the world and they are quickly returning to life as normal. It should be embarrassing to us as Americans that China, where this all started, somehow (safely) opened back up before us. I’d like to join the rest of the world in opening up.