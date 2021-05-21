newsbreak-logo
Knoxville, TN

COVID-19: 5/21/2021 Update (International, National, State, and Local)

By Knoxville Urban Guy
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we approach the end of my COVID-19 reporting, there is much reason to hope the worst of the pandemic is over for the United States, in Tennessee, and in Knoxville. There are ways that statement could be proven false in the coming months, either through new variants, low vaccination rates in particular areas, or both, but this is an optimistic moment. While we now appear unlikely to reach herd immunity via vaccination, the vaccine is clearly driving down cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

