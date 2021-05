American Legion Post 21 is holding our Memorial Day service this year on Monday, May 31, at 11 a.m. at the Main Street Courthouse Square. We would like to invite all of our veterans, our community, Hawkins County Post 21 members and Local VFW post members, and our city and county officials. Remember, it is our duty to come out to this service to honor and show our respect to all the servicemen and -women who paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lif, to help keep us, and our country free so that we can enjoy the freedoms that we have each day, because of the sacrifice that they made.