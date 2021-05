We are writing on behalf of future Dover kindergarten students to ask for your help to reinstate the kindergarten paraprofessional positions that were recently eliminated across our school district. If the Dover School District follows through with the current plan to cut these essential positions, there will be devastating academic, social, and emotional consequences for our young learners. Kindergarten paraprofessionals provide support above and beyond zipping coats, tying shoes, and packing backpacks. Their support allows all students to access quality education and build foundational skills.