Ecologist Suzanne Simard's ‘Mother Tree’ Is Getting a Hollywood Makeover
A new memoir of personal discovery and scientific exploration by a famed forest ecologist is branching out to the big screen. Actors Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal, through their respective production companies Bond Group Entertainment and Nine Stories, have secured the film rights to Suzanne Simrad’s “Finding the Mother Tree.” The recently published book, already a NY Times best-seller, offers fascinating research into how trees and forests communicate and cooperate. Interconnected with the science are insights into Simrad’s own career and personal life that helped shape her approach to conservation and discovery.www.treehugger.com