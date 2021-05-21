Varnado athletes combined to compete in 3 events at state

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - St. Thomas Moore quarterback Walker Howard, a LSU football commit for the class of 2022 has been named the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year. Howard led the Cougars to an undefeated season en route to the Division II state championship. According to 247Sports, Howard is rated as a five-star prospect and Louisiana’s top player for the next recruiting cycle and is currently rated as the No. 20 player overall in the nation.