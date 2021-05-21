newsbreak-logo
Varnado, LA

Varnado athletes combined to compete in 3 events at state

By Chris Kinkaid
bogalusadailynews.com
 1 day ago

Varnado’s Zamoriyon Washington and Quovadis Bickham competed in the Class 2A state meet in three combined events on May 7 at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium. Washington made it to state in the 100 meters and 200. He came in sixth place for the 100 and eighth for the 200 after running the events in 11.20 seconds and 23.22. Lafayette Christian Academy’s Caemon Scott won both events after clocking times of 10.66 and 21.27.

