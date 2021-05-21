PRESS RELEASE: Frey: Operation Walk the Line yields 24 arrests so far

This is an update from the press release issued by the Chief Ricky Watson this morning in regards to the drug round up. As of this time 24 of the 35 defendants that the Metro Crime Unit had drawn drug charges against have been picked up and booked into the Henry County Jail. Teams of officers from several agencies are still looking for the defendants that remain at large. During the course of the round up officers have arrested two other subjects and have seized crack cocaine, marijuana, meth, drug paraphernalia and approximately 12,000.00 cash.