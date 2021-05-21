newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henry County, TN

PRESS RELEASE: Frey: Operation Walk the Line yields 24 arrests so far

Paris Post-Intelligencer
 1 day ago

This is an update from the press release issued by the Chief Ricky Watson this morning in regards to the drug round up. As of this time 24 of the 35 defendants that the Metro Crime Unit had drawn drug charges against have been picked up and booked into the Henry County Jail. Teams of officers from several agencies are still looking for the defendants that remain at large. During the course of the round up officers have arrested two other subjects and have seized crack cocaine, marijuana, meth, drug paraphernalia and approximately 12,000.00 cash.

www.parispi.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henry County, TN
City
Paris, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Henry County, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walk The Line#Marijuana Arrests#Drug Charges#Drug Paraphernalia#County Police#Cocaine Trafficking#The Metro Crime Unit#Paris Police Department#Yields#County Sheriff#Investigation Work#County Jail#Drug Trafficking#Defendants#Crack Cocaine#Officer#Area#Complaints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Paris, TNParis Post-Intelligencer

Local woman arrested by drug task force officer

A Paris woman was arrested early Friday by the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force for drug trafficking with multiple forms of drugs. Dana Michelle Holderfield, 36, 1680 Edgar Cemetery Road, was charged with possession of Schedule I and Schedule II drugs, both with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and a violation of probation warrant from Benton County.
Tennessee StateCitrus County Chronicle

Tennessee judge releases fugitive accused of burning down Floral City's Sleepy Hollow Resort

Before authorities could return Joseph Bubb to Citrus County for him to face accusations he burnt down a busy Floral City bar and restaurant, a Tennessee judge set him free. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, which has been coordinating Bubb’s extradition from the Carter County Detention Center in Elizabethton, Tennessee, the Floral City 62-year-old was released May 10.
Henry County, TNParis Post-Intelligencer

Evidence burning torches hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs

Hundreds of pounds of illegal street drugs and paraphernalia went up in flames recently at the Paris-Henry County Landfill. On April 30, the Paris Police Department destroyed evidence from adjudicated and resolved cases from 2015-19. Lt. Jeramye Whitaker, head of the department’s Criminal Investigation Division, supervised the destruction, which represented...
Paris, TNParis Post-Intelligencer

Meth found during traffic stop in Paris

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department seized about 732 grams of methamphetamine, or 1.61 pounds, as a result of the arrest of two Parisians late Monday. Gary L. “Bobo” Baker, 38, 126 Broken Arrow Drive, owned all of the drugs that were found after he ran away from a traffic stop on Crutchfield Lane.
Carroll County, TNmckenziebanner.com

Carroll County Sheriff’s Reports

Vehicle Theft — Deputies are investigating the recent theft of a vehicle from private property in Hollow Rock. Lindsay Brooke Townes told deputies that sometime between around 8 p.m. on April 25 and 5:30 a.m. on April 26 someone came on her property on High Street and took her beige 2004 GMC four-door truck from her driveway without her permission. She said she had left the keys in the vehicle and that a friend’s shotgun had been in the back seat. The report noted deputies in Henry County found the vehicle wrecked at around 4:30 a.m. on April 26.
Mckenzie, TNmckenziebanner.com

McKenzie Police Reports

Complaint Leads to Discovery of Outstanding Warrants — James L. Gouge, 42, Hill Road, Paris and Jessica Cartret, 38, 40th Avenue, Nashville were both arrested by McKenzie Police Department on outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions. Officer Tanner Jackson and Sergeant Kyle Beauchamp arrived at 396 Euclid Avenue on April 28...
Puryear, TNParis Post-Intelligencer

Meth, pills seized during house search

Two people, including a Puryear resident, were arrested late Thursday in Puryear after methamphetamine and illegal prescription pills were found in a house search. Michelle L. Thompson, 57, 113 S. McDonald St. in Puryear, and Gary E. Hall, 58, of Benton, Ky., were both charged with possession of meth, Schedule III and Schedule IV drugs, each with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver. Both were also charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.
Paris, TNParis Post-Intelligencer

Paris man arrested for assault on officer, other charge

A Paris man was arrested Wednesday night in the lobby of the Henry County Sheriff’s Department and charged with assault on an officer. Shanun Lee Carper, 48, 8 Washington Court, was also charged with disorderly conduct after being arrested by Sheriff’s Cpl. Charles Jacques at 7:23 p.m. Carper was scheduled...