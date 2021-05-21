Report: Five-Star Recruit Scoot Henderson Signs With G League Ignite

Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

Five-star recruit Scoot Henderson will forego college and join the G League Ignite, the league announced Friday.

Henderson is the No. 9 player in the class of 2022, per the 247Sports Composite. He is expected to play for the Ignite for two seasons before being eligible for the 2023 NBA draft. Henderson will be the youngest professional player in the history of American basketball when he makes his debut with the Ignite.

“I’m so excited the G League created this platform. It is truly the best fit for me,” Henderson said. “Since I was a kid, competing at the highest level in the world has been my main goal."

"Becoming the youngest professional American basketball player is just icing on the cake.”

Henderson is the second major prospect to join a professional league this week. Top 20 recruits Matt and Ryan Bewley signed two-year contracts with the Overtime Elite league on Thursday, becoming the first prep underclassmen to sign contracts with the league.

The G League Ignite was home to likely lottery picks Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga in 2021. Five-star recruits Michael Foster and Jaden Hardy are expected to join Henderson with the G League Ignite next season.

