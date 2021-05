May is here and once again time to recognize the Police and Fire Departments for all they do to keep us safe, sponsored by the Ridgefield Rotary Club. Nine large banners are placed throughout town. With the help of Scout troop 19, flyers are in the merchants' front windows, and the calendar is full of restaurants bringing platters of food to both departments. Some days even have two restaurants thanking them by donating delicious food. Local students are bringing over pictures and Thank You notes. Other surprises are planned throughout the month.