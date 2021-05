Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has given his solution for the IPL 2021 to be held in the UK. This comes after the ECB denied reports of BCCI asking them to alter the schedule of the Test series to fit in the IPL. India play the WTC final from June 18-22 after which the England Test series starts from August 4 in Trent Bridge. The Lord’s, Headingley, Kennington Oval, and Old Trafford are the venues for the other four games. The BCCI request, the reports said, was in view of creating a window to hold the unfinished IPL games in September.