Brentford will look to move one step closer to avenging last season’s playoff final defeat to Fulham when they take on Bournemouth in the first leg of their semi-final tie at the Vitality Stadium this evening. Thomas Frank’s side won their final four matches of the season to secure their second third-place finish in the Championship in a row and have been propelled up the table thanks to top scorer Ivan Toney, who scored 31 league goals this campaign, as they seek promotion to the Premier League for the first time. Bournemouth are looking to join Norwich and Watford in...