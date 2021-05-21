Olivia Rodrigo’s Debut Album Is Pure Teen Angst
Pop princess Olivia Rodrigo released her debut album SOUR Friday, bringing teenage angst back in full force. SOUR feels like you’re reading a 17-year-old’s diary for 34 minutes straight. Anger, grief, insecurity, confusion—it’s all there. The tracklist gives a bit of whiplash, much like intense mood swings. But Rodrigo is working through a broken heart on top of growing up in a confusing time, processing life through her music. Rodrigo pours her entire heart into the album, making sure everyone who listens knows exactly what she’s felt for months. And she isn’t going to hold back.www.relevantmagazine.com