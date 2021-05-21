newsbreak-logo
'Flatbush Misdemeanors' Is a Promising Brooklyn Comedy: TV Review

By Daniel D'Addario
New Haven Register
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first scene of Showtime’s new series “Flatbush Misdemeanors” could go in any direction. It features a Black cop confronting another Black man on the grounds of a school, declaring to dispatch that he suspects him to be a “kidnapper or a child predator” and insisting upon searching him. The suspect was just delivering food, and the cop seizes it, stirs it with his pen, and licks it, before chasing after a kid who’s jumped over a fence. Whatever seeming threat there had been in the scene’s earliest moments has been defused; the cop is a goofy annoyance who has just enough power to be pernicious — not the threat he might have been in a different series, but a frustrating part of life in a city trying to figure out what it is.

