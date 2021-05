The first civil lawsuit against Deshaun Watson was filed back on March 16, 2021. Since then, Tony Buzbee, the lead attorney for the plaintiffs has been very busy, as he has filed 22 more lawsuits. (One plaintiff withdrew her complaint, so we are at a total of 22 lawsuits against the Texans quarterback.) Through the better part of the last two months, we've been operating with very few milestones or impending events. The 2021 NFL Draft is the only significant date that has come and gone.