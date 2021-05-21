newsbreak-logo
Movies

In the Heights Featurette Highlights the Musical Drama’s Universal Story

By Maggie Dela Paz
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA brand new In the Heights featurette for Warner Bros. Pictures’ upcoming film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Broadway’s award-winning Broadway musical has been released (via Fandango), providing us some behind-the-scenes footage of the film’s big musical numbers. The video, which you can check out below, features interviews from director Jon M. Chu, Miranda, and the main cast led by Anthony Ramos as they talked about the film’s relatable and universal story about family and finding your home told through the different perspectives of the characters. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters and on HBO Max on June 18.

