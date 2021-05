On this episode of the Men in Blazers Show, it's the Season 7 Finale. Rog and Davo recap the loose ends of the League, from Pep's third League title to Roy Hodgson's retirement. Then, Rog is joined by his Player of the Year, Jesse Lingard. JLingz joins to discuss his career arc, the highs and lows, and the lessons he's learned along the way. Finally, we wrap up the season with a Best Of, a look back at all of the amazing guests that made this season of the MiB Show more than Suboptimal.