Aldine ISD Magazine: Runners Ready

At the recent Academic Scholarship Reception for incoming eighth graders, Marc Milano, head of school, presented scholarships to 36 grammar school students who will attend Archbishop Rummel High School in the fall. The scholarships were awarded for academic and fine arts achievement. Pictured , top row, from left to right, are: Marc Milano, head of school; John Leze, Sebastian O’Brien, Andrew Hassinger, Brandon LaMonte, Daniel Obando-Rivera, Lorenzo Benedetto, James Dufrene III, Eli Letort, Jacob Beatty, Spencer Mouledoux and Brandon Melancon. Middle row: Blake Caire, Jonathan Sanchez, Michael Madere, Mason Catoire, Dominic Pillow, Andrew Bienvenu, Myles Gill Jr., Joel Morange, Brennen Ramon, Benjamin Heard, Dominic DiGiovanni, Brandon Vega and Alex Arcement. Bottom row : Noah Truax, Salvadore Perino IV, Lucas Rodriguez, Caiden Gab, Kyree Johnson, Braden Edgett, Brody Bertucci, Luke Hutchinson, Gage Fey, Christopher Quinette, Kobly Torres and Kyle Torres.