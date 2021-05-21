newsbreak-logo
Multivehicle accident with several injuries reported on 5th Street Highway [Map]

By Reading Eagle
Reading Eagle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency crews are responding to a crash with a rolled over SUV and several injuries on Fifth Street Highway southbound near Lowe's and Route 12. Crews arrived on the scene about 2:15 p.m. and asked for six ambulances. The southbound lanes were reopened by 3:10 p.m. This is a developing...

