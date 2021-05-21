Multivehicle accident with several injuries reported on 5th Street Highway [Map]

On May 9, 2021, at approximately 2132 hours, Santee Deputies were dispatched to a solo vehicle collision near the Costco located at 101 Town Center Parkway. Multiple citizens called 9-1-1 to report a vehicle had rolled over and they were unable to assist the driver. Deputies arrived on scene and observed the rolled over white Jeep SUV blocking the northbound lanes of Town Center Parkway just north of Mission Gorge Road. The sole occupant and driver, Miguel Mendoza (40), was trapped inside the Jeep. The Fire Department and paramedics arrived on scene and rescued Mendoza from the Jeep. The collision caused major damage to a light pole, tree and shrubs of the median on Town Center Parkway. Mendoza was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. He suffered several facial fractures, a broken jaw and the loss of several teeth. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the collision. The Santee traffic unit is handling the ongoing investigation.